One person was injured on Thursday October 21st when a possible theft was reported and officers responded, leading to shots being fired.

Police Chief Coby Clay released a statement about the incident.

On October 21st, Carthage Police Department responded to the area of Red Dog Rd. and Hwy 35 N regarding possible theft. Firearms were discharged. One male suffered injuries. Another has been questioned. The investigation is ongoing, so information released will be limited at this time.