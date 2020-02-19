Shooting outside Jackson hospital leaves 3 dead

Police say a man fatally shot a woman and an unarmed security guard in a hospital parking lot before fatally shooting himself.

Jackson Police spokesman Sgt. Roderick Holmes says the woman worked at the hospital and was in a relationship with the man.

Holmes says they got into an argument in the parking lot Wednesday.

When the security guard approached, the man shot the guard and the woman.

He then fled and was later found dead in a nearby cemetery of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot.

Authorities haven’t release any names. (AP)