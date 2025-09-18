Shoplifting, DUI, and Domestic Violence in Leake and Philadelphia Arrests

KEONA M BODY, 19, of Carthage, Shoplifting, CPD. Bond $889.25.

JACAREY R CLEMONS, 19, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, PPD. Bond $500.

JUSTIN W DORMAN, 35, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, PPD. Bond N/A.

TERRY D HANSFORD, 34, of Kosciusko, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond N/A.

RONALD D JENKINS, 50, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

WILLIE MORGAN-VARNADO, 21, of Pearl, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Petit Larceny, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, CPD. Bond $1,639.25, $1,139.25, $399.25.

COREY T RIDLEY, 34, of Covington, LA, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a LEO with Reckless or Willful Disregard for Safety, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Pearl PD. Bond $50,000, $1,000.

JERRY D SMITH, 57, of Carthage, Sentenced, LCSO. Bond N/A.

TYRESE WHITTINGTON, 23, of Carthage, Felony False Representation of a Counterfeit Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO. Bond N/A, $1,000.