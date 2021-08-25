Home » Attala » Signs the Pandemic Could Be Levelling Off in Miss.

Signs the Pandemic Could Be Levelling Off in Miss.

Illustrative example of new chinese Coronavirus written on virus like green background.
Posted on

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–Despite Mississippi reporting its highest number of deaths in one day, there are signs that the pandemic could be levelling off, said state epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers, in a news conference Tuesday.

According to the Miss. Dept. of Health, 111 people have been reported dead from coronavirus across the state over the past day and that does include people in central Mississippi: one person in Attala County, two people in Neshoba County, one in Scott, one in Newton, one in Holmes and one person in Winston County.

Despite the high number of deaths, Byers said the numbers indicate Mississippi may be reaching a plateau.

“Number one, when you look at our cases over time, it looks like we’re beginning to plateau,” he said. “A couple of days does not a trend make. But, it does look like we’re moving in the right direction with our cases numbers. It does look like we’re starting to have some levelling off with our hospitalizations.”

One reason may be that more people are getting the vaccine, said state health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, who said in a Tweet that Mississippi should be seeing the benefit from the vaccination surge soon.

Submit a Comment