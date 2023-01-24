HomeLocalSilver Alert Issued for Louisville Teen

Silver Alert Issued for Louisville Teen

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 18-year-old William Henry Harrell of Louisville.

He is described as a white male, five feet eleven inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, and white socks with no shoes on Monday, January 23, 2023, at about 7:30 A.M. in Winston county, walking south on Yarbrough Carter Road.

Family members say William Henry Harrell suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.  If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of William Henry Harrell, contact Winston County Sheriff’s Department at 662-773-5881.

