The State Health Department on Wednesday reported 77 more COVID-19 deaths in Mississippi, including three each in Attala and Neshoba counties. Some of the 77 deaths date back to early January. But for the second day in a row, the number of new cases was much lower than in recent weeks– 2,322. That includes 50 cases in Neshoba County, 24 in Leake County and nine in Attala County.