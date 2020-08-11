More Than 500 Tested for COVID-19 in Experimental Initiative

More than 500 people in one of the poorest counties in Mississippi were tested for coronavirus as part of a new initiative by the state Department of Health. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said medical professionals had the goal to test every resident in Lexington, the Holmes County seat. Around 2,000 people live there. A total of 561 people were tested in Lexington, 14 of whom weren’t previously aware they’d been infected with the coronavirus. The majority of those 14 people were asymptomatic. Holmes County has been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic – it’s one of the smallest counties in the state, and it’s seen 900 cases of coronavirus. AP)