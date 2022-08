The National Weather Service has released official four-day rainfall totals in the local area:

Leake County (near Wiggins) 10.19 inches

Leake County (near Ofahoma) 9.91 inches

Leake County (near Walnut Grove) 8.99 inches

Neshoba County (near Philadelphia) 8.16 inches

Neshoba County (near Burnside) 8.05 inches

Leake County (Edinburg) 7.50 inches