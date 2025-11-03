Big Deals!
HomeAttalaWeek 10 Kicks Picks Winner Announced

Week 10 Kicks Picks Winner Announced

by
SHARE NOW
Week 10 Kicks Picks Winner Announced

It’s time to announce this week’s Kicks Picks winner!  Our weekly winner will receive a gift certificate from The Junction.

Our Friday Night Food Spot winner this week is Jeremy Witzel of Kosciusko! Congratulations Jeremy!

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/item/71535/$50-gift-certificate

You could be the next winner! Be sure to submit your picks by 6:00 p.m. on Friday to be eligible.

Remember to play each week, because our overall winner for the season will win the grand prize of a Traeger Ironwood 650 Pellet Grill from Ozark Ag Supplies in Carthage.

It’s Free… It’s Fun… It’s Kick Picks!

https://www.kicks96news.com/local/kicks-picks-make-your-selections-here-2/

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Kicks Picks – Make Your Selections Here

Week 9 Kicks Picks Winner Announced

Week 8 Kicks Picks Winner Announced

Week 7 Kicks Picks Winner Announced

Week 6 Kicks Picks Winner Announced

Week 5 Kicks Picks Winner Announced

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070274108320
https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf