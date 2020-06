Square affair welcomed. Rescheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this was the first major square event produced in town since the crisis began in March. Square Affair finished seamlessly with multiple vendors, award winning Wayward Jones and the popular G&J Petting Zoo. Most people practiced social distancing and some wore their masks.

Thank you Russell Baty and team who worked together to once again produce a wonderful event in these still unchartered times.

(More Photos to Come)