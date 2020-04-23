“Square County Strong” has launched. This new facebook page has been initiated by The Main Street Chamber of Leake County. “The purpose of the page is to help local member businesses promote their establishments while keeping the public informed during these unprecedented times,” according to Russell Baty, Program Director. Businesses have modified operating hours as well as the way they conduct business. Online shopping, customer appointments and curbside delivery are some of the services businesses have utilized to stay afloat during this challenging time. The site will continue to provide updated information as businesses revise hours. The page can be reached at https://www.facebook.com/SquareCountyStrong. If a business is interested in joining Main Street Chamber call 601-267-9231