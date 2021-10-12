State of Emergency Extended, No New Coronavirus Deaths in Central Miss.

CARTHAGE, Miss.–No new coronavirus deaths were reported in Mississippi over the weekend. The number of new cases was 1,041 for both Saturday and Sunday.

The Miss. State Dept. of Health has made it a custom to publish the weekend numbers for both days on Monday morning.

Gov. Tate Reeves announced Monday that he is extending the state of emergency for Mississippi for another 30 days.

Today MSDH is reporting 1,041 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 22 deaths, and 55 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 495,312 cases, 9,833 deaths, and 1,334,621 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/qcvPn590QR — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) October 11, 2021

Reeves says that will help the state keep certain resources, including expanded telemedicine, which means people can see the doctor without having to go into the office physically.