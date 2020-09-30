Statewide Mask Mandate Expires Today At 5pm, Some Restrictions Will Remain

The mask mandate is expiring today. According to Governor Reeves, he will not extend the statewide mandate, however masks will still be required at schools and a few places that could create super spreading such as large gatherings Governor Reeves says he will wear a mask an is asking others to do so. Today Dr. Dobbs is reporting 4,601 students and 448 teachers under quarantine.

Kosciusko High School is one of the schools in our region that is experiencing school wide quarantine and applying virtual learning practices at this time.

