Still Missing – Have You Seen Him?

A statewide silver alert is still in effect for this missing Leake County man. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Alert is still active fot 19-year-old Khinyin Chavez Maurice Glenn of Walnut Grove. He is described as a black male, five feet and seven inches tall, weighing 165 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on Friday, April 23, at 10pm in the 1600 block of Estes Mill Road in Leake County walking in an unknown direction. He has a tattoo of heaven’s gate and doves on his left arm.

We reached out to the Leake County Sheriff’s office as part of a follow up. Sheriff Atkinson confirmed that the investigation continues and that MBI is involved. Call 601-267-7361 if you have any information or questions. Also, anyone with information on where Chavez Glenn can be found is eligible for a reward. Please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip online or with your mobile device at www.P3tips.com.

****Family members say Glenn suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.