On Monday evening, Attala County Sheriff’s Deputies and Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a stolen 2015 black Chevrolet Corvette Stingray heading towards Kosciusko on Hwy 12 E.

OnStar was able to shut off the vehicle’s engine, bringing it to a stop. The suspect was apprehended on foot behind Ivey Mechanical on N. Wells St.

Cooperation between law enforcement and OnStar facilitated the swift recovery of the stolen vehicle. Further details are pending as the investigation unfolds.