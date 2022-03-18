Stolen Firearms, Child Neglect, and Multiple Drug Possession Arrests in Neshoba

CURTIS MOORE JR, 32, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $600, $800.

ALISIA LUPE NENE, 41, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, $400, $800.

NICHOLAS NENE JR, 41, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0.

TYWANDA NORTON, 44, of Union, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Careless Driving, Suspended Driver’s License, No Proof of Insurance, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $400, $800, $800, $0.

JOSHUA KENT PARKS, 36, of Lake, False Pretense, NCSO. Bond $600.

BRIANNA NICOLE PIERCE, 26, of Union, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $600.

CEDRIC GRANT ROGERS, 40, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License, Seat Belt Violation, No Tag, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $800, $60, $300, $800.

SIERRA RUSSELL, 31, of Lena, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, False ID, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $800, $600, $800, $0.

MICHAEL SANDERS, 42, of Carthage, Hold – Circuit Court, MDOC. Bond $0.

TYREE SMITH, 26, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, NCSO. Bond $800.

LAVONTA STRIBLING, 20, of Union, DUI – 2nd, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, MHP. Bond $2,500, $0.

XAIDEN D WILLIS, 18, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Stolen Firearms, Possession of Marijuana, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $800, $0.