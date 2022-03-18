Home » Local » Stolen Firearms, Child Neglect, and Multiple Drug Possession Arrests in Neshoba

Stolen Firearms, Child Neglect, and Multiple Drug Possession Arrests in Neshoba

Posted on

CURTIS MOORE JR, 32, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $600, $800.

 

ALISIA LUPE NENE, 41, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0, $400, $800.

 

NICHOLAS NENE JR, 41, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

TYWANDA NORTON, 44, of Union, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Careless Driving, Suspended Driver’s License, No Proof of Insurance, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600, $400, $800, $800, $0.

 

JOSHUA KENT PARKS, 36, of Lake, False Pretense, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

BRIANNA NICOLE PIERCE, 26, of Union, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600.

 

CEDRIC GRANT ROGERS, 40, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License, Seat Belt Violation, No Tag, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $2,500, $800, $60, $300, $800.

 

SIERRA RUSSELL, 31, of Lena, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, False ID, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $800, $600, $800, $0.

 

MICHAEL SANDERS, 42, of Carthage, Hold – Circuit Court, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

TYREE SMITH, 26, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

LAVONTA STRIBLING, 20, of Union, DUI – 2nd, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, MHP.  Bond $2,500, $0.

 

XAIDEN D WILLIS, 18, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Stolen Firearms, Possession of Marijuana, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0, $800, $0.

Submit a Comment