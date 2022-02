*UPDATE*

Carthage Police Chief Coby Clay says the food trailer has been found safe and undamaged. It was found on the shoulder of Sessums Road.

A food trailer was stolen during the night from a resident of Carthage. The trailer is labeled with Vickie’s Cooking Restaurant & Catering and is black in color with removable sides. Another side of the truck says smokehouse in red letters. The Carthage Police Department has issued a BOLO for the trailer and is actively searching for it.