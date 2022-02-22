STOLEN: MS Forestry Commission Trailer, ATV, & Side by Side

Leake County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Mississippi Forestry Commission Office on Highway 35 in Carthage today when it was discovered that a trailer along with an ATV and side by side were stolen. It is believed that the items were stolen the night before or in the very early morning hours.

The stolen trailer is a black 16 foot dual axle trailer with rear and side lift gates. The ATV on the trailer is a green Honda Foreman 500 that has a 7 gallon tank with a torch mounted onto it. The side by side is a green Polaris 570 with a custom diamond plate bed that has a hose reel mounted to it. Both of the vehicles that were aboard the trailer have the Mississippi Forestry Commission emblem on them.

Leake County Sheriff’s Office asks that if you see these items or if you have any information regarding these stolen items to please call them at 601-267-7361.