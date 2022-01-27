Stolen Property and Break-Ins

9:56 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call from a resident of Old Canton Road in the area of the mobile home park about a disturbance in progress there.

10:55 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Mapp Road in the Lena area regarding stolen property from a shed that was broken into.

11:25 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to reports of a storage unit that had been broken into at Rock Solid Mini Storage on Highway 16 East.

3:05 pm – Carthage Police was called to Wal-Mart for a hit and run.