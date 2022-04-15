HomeLocalPossible Drug Deals + Air Rifle Assault in Neshoba Thursday

Possible Drug Deals + Air Rifle Assault in Neshoba Thursday

by

 

6:09 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a burglar motion alarm on Pecan Ave.

11:25 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked a disabled vehicle on Hwy. 15 S.

12:04 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 486.

12:18 p.m. – Neshoba deputies and Philadelphia Police were made aware of someone shooting at players on the Neshoba Central High practice field with an air rifle. Police searched the area near Golf Course Road and Valley View streets until they located three juveniles believed involved in the incident. Read more on that here.

4:56 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to watch for a reckless driver on Hwy. 19 N.

8:23 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to watch for a vehicle reportedly dealing drugs on Road 505.

 

 

 

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

B-MO in the MO’rning – It’s a Good Friday for Local Ag Students and Plant Sales (Audio / Video)

Neshoba Board of Supervisors to Meet Monday on Medical Cannabis

Leake And Neshoba Tornadoes Confirmed, More Storms This Weekend

Three Students Shot at Neshoba Central. Suspects Caught and Charged with Shooting and Aggravated Assault!

Many More Drug Arrests in Neshoba County

Shots fired, Alarms and Storm Damage in Neshoba County

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.