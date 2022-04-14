Three Students Shot at Neshoba Central. Suspects Caught and Charged with Shooting and Aggravated Assault!

UPDATE: Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark says his office is still investigating to determine a motive for Thursday’s pellet gun ambush which left three Neshoba Central football players with minor injuries. Clark says they’re not sure if the attack by three Philadelphia High school students was premeditated or whether it was something they did on the spur of the moment. The victims were working out on the Neshoba Central practice field when the shots were fired from some nearby woods. Deputies and police officers were able to track down the suspects in a neighborhood a short distance from the school. All three are juveniles. One of the players who was shot in the neck area was taken to a hospital for treatment.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Three minors were injured today on the practice field at Neshoba Central High School. According to reports, three juveniles from Philadelphia armed with CO2 air rifles were hiding in the tree line adjacent to the practice field where the victims were shot. The three victims suffered injuries to the neck, another in the back and one received an injury to the ankle. The assault occurred at 12:15pm and law enforcement had all three suspects involved in the assault in custody and charged within an hour and a half of the crime. Two of the victims were released from the school, the third victim was treated at Neshoba General. The names of the victims and the suspects in custody, are being withheld due to the fact that they are all underage. The suspects have been charged with shooting and aggravated assault.