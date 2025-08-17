Big Deals!
Child Neglect, Felony DUI, and Felony Drug Charges in Neshoba

KAILEY CAHOON, 39, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $800, $0.

BREANA VANCE CLARK, 29, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

CARLOS VIDEL DUNSON, 53, of Jackson, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $0.

BRAXTON FRAZIER, 30, of Walnut Grove, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Driver’s License, False ID, NCSO.  Bond $10,000, $300, $800.

MICHAEL SCOTT GRIFFIN, 51, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Possession of Paraphernalia, Probation Violation, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $10,000 X 2, $600, $0, $0.

SARA LEEANNE JENKINS, 34, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0.

GREGORY RASHAD MCKAY, 47, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600.

CLIFTON D MCWILLIAMS, 31, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, Hold for Drug Court, MDOC.  Bond $0, $0.

BYRON DURAN MORRIS, 39, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Probation Violation, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $0.

AUJARAYE BEYONCE SOCKEY, 24, of Walnut Grove, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply, NCSO.  Bond $10,000, $600.

ELIJAH TAYLOR, 49, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Littering, Suspended Driver’s License, No Proof of Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $600, $800, $800.

LINDSEY MARIE WILSON, 45, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $5,000, $800.

