Submissions Being Accepted For New Mississippi Flag Design

Mississippi Flag design submissions are currently being accepted. The MS Dept. of Archives and History is collecting potential Flag designs for the new commission. Designs must include the words “In God We Trust” and can not include a confederate battle emblem which was included in the old flag design according to MDAH. The deadline for submission is Aug 3rd. Anyone can apply. Submissions must adhere to the following principles- Keep It Simple. The flag should be so simple that a child can draw it from memory. Use Meaningful Symbolism. The flag’s images, color, or patterns should relate to what it symbolizes. Use Two or Three Basic Colors. Be Distinctive or Be Related. Flag designs may be emailed to Emma McRaney at [email protected]

Submissions may also be mailed to Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag, Mississippi Department of Archives and History., P.O. Box 571, Jackson, MS, 39205-0571

The Flag was removed last Monday, July 6th In Leake County.