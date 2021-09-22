Sweets & Treats Coming Soon!

Mark your Calendars!! Sweets & Treats is right around the corner, Carthage!

Sweets & Treats will be Thursday October 28th beginning at 5 p.m. on the courthouse square.

Main Street Chamber is looking for individuals or businesses to hand out candy that night. All you need to do is furnish your own candy!

If you would like to help out but can’t commit to passing out candy, you can donate a bag or bags of candy to be passed out by others. Candy donations can be dropped off at the Main Street Office located right inside the Mossy Oak building on the square in Carthage.

There are usually around 1,500 kids at this event!! Main Street Chamber wants to make it a night to remember for these kids!