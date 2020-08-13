Tax Office Lobby Has Reopened, Communications Building Taking Appointments

The Leake County Tax office lobby is open. According to county administrator Corey Wooten “the lobby has now reopened after temporarily closing. Waste payments and any issues with solid waste need to go through the tax office.”

Wooten also said “new addresses or address change issues have been moved back to the Communications building. People will need to call 601-267-5757, to make an appointment, or to make sure someone is in who can help them with their paperwork.”

Offices had recently been closed due to a Covid-19 case increase in the community.