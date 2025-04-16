Big Deals!
Taylor Wins Special Senate Election

Voters in Leake, Neshoba and Winston counties have elected Lane Taylor as their new state senator.   Taylor got about 58 per cent of the vote to defeat four other candidates in Tuesday’s special election to represent District 18 in Jackson.  The results are complete but not yet official.  Taylor is a Neshoba County native and owns an auction company.  He’ll replace former senator Jenifer Branning who’s now serving on the State Supreme Court.

2 comments
  1. David
    David
    April 16, 2025 at 10:54 am

    Good job!

    Reply
  2. JB Fletcher
    JB Fletcher
    April 16, 2025 at 9:17 pm

    Saved us from a runoff.
    Walk off

    Reply

