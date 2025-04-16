Taylor Wins Special Senate Election

Voters in Leake, Neshoba and Winston counties have elected Lane Taylor as their new state senator. Taylor got about 58 per cent of the vote to defeat four other candidates in Tuesday’s special election to represent District 18 in Jackson. The results are complete but not yet official. Taylor is a Neshoba County native and owns an auction company. He’ll replace former senator Jenifer Branning who’s now serving on the State Supreme Court.
2 comments
DavidApril 16, 2025 at 10:54 am
Good job!
JB FletcherApril 16, 2025 at 9:17 pm
Saved us from a runoff.
Walk off