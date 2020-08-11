Teachers to Receive Incentive Pay

Mississippi legislators have resolved a dispute over education funding. But, they still need to set a budget for the Department of Marine Resources. The House and Senate returned to the Capitol on Monday for the first time since the state’s new budget year started July 1. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves had vetoed part of the education funding bill because it did not fund a bonus pay program for teachers. On Monday, legislators overrode that veto — and they passed a separate bill to fund the teacher bonuses. It was the first time since 2002 that Mississippi legislators have overridden a governor’s veto. AP)