Teen holds convenience store owner at gunpoint

Thursday started out just like any day at The Spot, a very busy convenience store, owned by the Zahid family since 2011. Around 1:00 pm, things took a turn for the worse when a teenager casually walked inside and pulled a gun on the store owner and demanded cash. Khalada Zahid described what the frightening moment was like for her husband.

“He was sitting on the chair and he said give me money! And he said son are you kidding me and then he said I will shoot you if you don’t give me money. Then he got up and gave him money,” said Zahid.

Zahid, who was not at the store when the robbery happened, said she’s proud of how her husband handled the situation.

“I got very upset and she came to help him real quick, because he was real upset,” said Zahid.

“He was still in shock, just shook up and couldn’t believe it really happened in broad daylight like that,” said employee Cassandra Newsom.

Less than 24 hours later, with the help of the Winston County Sheriff’s Department, the Philadelphia Police Department arrested17-year old Matthew Robertson of Lauderdale County on one count of armed robbery. Both women said they are thankful for the police response.

“They were here within five minutes after the boss called them and they stayed here with us doing whatever they could to help. So thank you to the police department and everybody involved,” said Newsom.

Police Chief Julian Greer said two other suspects were questioned and detained but were not charged.

Chief Greer said Robertson is being held in the Neshoba County Jail on a $15,000 bond.