“Tell Me Something Good” Funds are Here!!!!

“Tell Me Something Good” scholarship is here. ​ State Treasurer David McRae has launched the Program for the month of May. “Young people across Mississippi are doing amazing things to help their communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” said McRae. “Not only do we want to hear about them, but we want to reward them with a $529 College Savings Mississippi scholarship.” ​To enter the contest, students must be nominated by a family member, friend, teacher or community member. To nominate a student, please complete the online registration form. Entries are due every Thursday at 5PM and winners will be announced each Monday in May.

Click here to view the full contest rules

Click here to access the registration form.