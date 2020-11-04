The 2020 General Election State and Local Races Have Been Decided

The 2020 General Election State and local elections have been decided. U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith will continue. U.S House Of Representatives District 2’s Bennie G Thompson will continue. District 3 Michael Guest was elected and Supreme Court Justice District 1 Kenny Griffis was elected. For Circuit Court 8, Caleb May is newly elected. Steve Goodman will continue as Constable in Carthage West. Measure 1, 65, the Medical Marijuana decision was passed. The Flag referendum, new state flag was voted in.