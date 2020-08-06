Home » Leake » The 2020 Leake County Plat Book is Available

The 2020 Leake County Plat Book is Available

Posted on

The 2020 Leake County Plat book is available. Main Street Chamber of Leake County has announced the release of the book. This spiral-bound book features the standard landownership map pages showing township and ranges within the county, including property boundaries for all rural parcels. In this updated edition, information also includes a current county government directory, a county road map, and more.  The new Plat book is available to purchase for $50 at the Main Street Chamber of Leake County.

Those interested can also register for a chance to win a free premium wall map or a smartmap. For more information call the Chamber 601-267-9231.

 

Submit a Comment