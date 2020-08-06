The 2020 Leake County Plat book is available. Main Street Chamber of Leake County has announced the release of the book. This spiral-bound book features the standard landownership map pages showing township and ranges within the county, including property boundaries for all rural parcels. In this updated edition, information also includes a current county government directory, a county road map, and more. The new Plat book is available to purchase for $50 at the Main Street Chamber of Leake County.

Those interested can also register for a chance to win a free premium wall map or a smartmap. For more information call the Chamber 601-267-9231.