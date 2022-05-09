The 41st Red Hills Returns May 27th & 28th

The 41st Annual Red Hills Festival will kick off on May 27th with the Friday Night Street Party beginning at 6:30 pm. Thirty Fingers will kick off the street party and The Dylan Morgan Band will close out the night! Join us Saturday for the 5K Run/Walk, Car Show, and over 100 arts, crafts and food vendors. The kids will love the carnival, inflatables, train, pony rides and bungee jump! Our Saturday entertainment includes The Murphys, Naomi Taylor and Seth Power. We look forward to seeing you on Main Street in Louisville for the 41st Annual Red Hills Festival!