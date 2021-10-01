The Bullet Went Through the Back Pack: Child Shot at Elementary School

NEWTON, Miss.–A child was shot at Newton Elementary School Thursday afternoon when a gun in another child’s back pack went off, said Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick.

The child, Tylin Evans, 6, was airlifted to a Jackson hospital for emergency surgery. The bullet went through his back and exited his right buttock, breaking his femur.

His mother, Antoinette Evans,, told our newsgathering partners at WTOK Newscenter 11, that her son is in a lot of pain.

“He’s sad about it, how it happened. He actually told me, maybe you could’ve checked me out of school and I wouldn’t have gotten shot,” she said, in an interview with the station.

Evans was also quite upset about her child’s injury.

“I’m sad that it’s happened to him, that I couldn’t protect my child. I’m mad about it, you know, how it happened. It’s just a lot going on. He’s going to be in a wheelchair for a while. He has to have physical therapy. We’re going to have to have a lot of help with him and stuff because it’s going to be a while before he can start back walking again.”

Patrick said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into how and why the other child had a gun.