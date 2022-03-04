The Choctaw County Lady Chargers Destroy Newton City 23-1 (Audio)

B-MO in the MO’rning – The best kept secret in ladies’ softball is out like a shot off the bat of their incredibly young and talented team, and that suits both the team and their Head Coach just fine. The Lady Chargers are undefeated and have won two games this year by the 10-run rule, defeating Starkville 11-1 earlier in the year and destroyed Newton City 23-1 last night.

7th grader Maddie Sanders and freshman Lexi Patterson, both had in field homeruns, while pitcher Mary Salley went the distance. This coming off another incredible performance in Ethel that saw freshman Presley Scarborough who threw 12 strikeouts and went longer than usual, and a double and stolen bases from Atleigh Hollingsworth.

I had the chance to speak to four of these incredible athletes which included my mini me Simmons Brooks, the super sophomore at 3rd, “The Magician” Molly Thomas, who’s a magician at 1st base with the catches she makes.

“SOS” Aka (The Sisters of Swing) Maddie and Makenzie Sanders joined me a few minutes as well, as the Lady Chargers get ready to play their home opener tonight against Noxapater, immediately following the JV Girls game, which begins at 5 pm.

Special thank you to Coach Brooke Steele and the awesome student athletes at Choctaw County High School.

# 20 Simmons Brooks

(The SOS aka Sister of Swing) #11 Maddie Sanders #3 Makenzie Sanders

#30 Molly Thomas

Bonus content:

#1 Atleigh Hollingsworth