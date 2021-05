The 2021-2022 Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant submission deadline is tomorrow. Applications must be received by noon. Applications are available at the Choctaw Tribal Office mailroom drop off. Ladies must be between the ages of 16-21 years of age. Additional guidelines apply. Rehearsal will be during the month of June and the pageant will be held during the Choctaw Indian Fair on July 14th.

For more information see www.choctawindianfair.com