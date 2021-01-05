The Citizens Bank warns customers of potential scam

The Citizens Bank is warning its customers to be aware of a potential call scam.

The bank sent out a statement saying that a scammer, pretending to be from the bank, contacted several of its customers.

The scammer said the customers debit card has been blocked and they need their login information to unlock it.

The bank says that calling and asking for the kind of information is something it would never do.

Bank officials urge customers to monitor their accounts closely and to report any suspicious activity by calling 601-656-4692.

The Citizens Bank serves customers in Attala, Forrest, Harrison, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Leake, Kemper, Neshoba, Newton, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Scott and Winston counties, but the release did not state which branch the scammer pretended to be from.