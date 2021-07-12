The Clothing Drive to Save Lives Continues at Mercy Reigns

Mercy Reigns and Hope Mission continue to collect clothes and financial donations for the international initiative called Clothing Drive to Save Lives. Clothing, shoes, belts, and gently worn bed lines and blankets are being collected with the goal of recycling then converting funds to benefits Christian Missions locally and abroad. The drive continues through July into August.

For more information about how you can make donations or get involved call 601-697-3624 or drop by Mercy Reigns at 513 Hwy 16E in Carthage.

***2 Corinthians 9:7 – Every man according as he purposeth in his heart, (so let him give); not grudgingly, or of necessity: for God loveth a cheerful giver.