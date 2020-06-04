The DMV is Reopening Monday!

The DMV will reopen on Monday. According to the Department of Public safety, when the DMV reopens Monday new guidelines will be put in place to streamline the process both more safely and effectively. “We’re taking steps to make it far less necessary for most people to visit the DMV. If you need to simply renew or duplicate your ID, don’t do it at the station. In fact, that won’t even be an option. Do it online. It will be good for 8 years.” Below are some of the new changes to be implemented. Additional information at http://dps.ms.gov/

1) We’re extending the expiration date for concealed carry permits—automatically—through the rest of the year.

2) Road tests for teenagers looking to get their license will be waived. if you’ve been responsibly using your learner’s permit you will be able to get your license. Your parent will just need to sign an affidavit that they’ve observed 50 hours of safe driving.

3) We’re also going to organize the crowds by having specific days for different last names:

Monday: last names starting with A-E.

Tuesday: F-L.

Wednesday: anybody can come. “Walk-In Wednesday”

Thursday: M-S

Friday: T-Z