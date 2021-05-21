The Fallen Veterans Monument Plaque Added

The Fallen Veterans Monument in DeWeese Park has a new edition. The Friends of the Monument plaque has now been placed in front of the flag pole. The plaque recognizes those who have contributed to the monument restoration.

The Monument which was unveiled on Veteran’s day 2020, replaced the one damaged by a tornado in November 2019. 102 veterans from the community were honored, including one recently identified after being declared missing in action since the Korean war.

Plaque photo – courtesy of the community development partnership –