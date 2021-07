A benefit for Gilbert Barham, long time Boswell Media Sports radio commentator for Leake Academy football, is tomorrow.

The event will be held at the Leake Academy cafeteria from 4:00 – 6:00 pm.

Chicken plates will be sold for $10.

A silent auction will also be held.

All funds will go towards medical expenses.

For ticket information, call Madden Baptist Church at 601-267-1206 or Michelle McCann at 601-267-5734.

credit) Breck Riley