The Good News Report – Seniors First – Tuesday March 17th

Regional – In light of all the recent challenges concerning coronavirus and the vulnerable, Dollar General has made a decision. Starting March 17th, they will dedicate the first hour of operation to senior citizens. Seniors are invited to visit and shop earlier in the day giving them first access to items they might not be able to acquire otherwise. ” We appreciate our other customers’ understanding and request they visit later in the morning to allow at-risk populations to buy the items they need at affordable prices.” Says Todd Vasos, Ceo www.dollargeneral.com