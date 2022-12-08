HomeLocalThe Luckiest Place in Mississippi?

If you’re going to play the lottery, maybe you ought to drive to Hazlehurst to do it.   The city of fewer than 3,600 residents seems to be the luckiest place in Mississippi.  It’s now had two            $1 million winners in less than two years.  The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says the winning ticket for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing and for another drawing in January 2021 were bought at different Hazlehurst retailers.  The latest winner claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Flowood Wednesday.  He’s the fifth person to win at least $1 million playing the lottery in Mississippi.

