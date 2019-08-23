The Main Street Chamber Announces plans for Annual Meeting

The Main Street Chamber of Leake County is pleased to announce that their 4th annual meeting will be held on Tuesday September 24th on the back lawn of the Old Carthage Elementary School beginning at 6:00 p.m. This year’s theme will be “A Night Under the Stars.”

This is your chance to meet and mingle with fellow Main Street Chamber members over heavy hors d’oeuvres in a relaxing atmosphere. The highlight of the evening will be the presentation of the annual awards for Small and Large Business of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and new to this year’s event is and award for the Three Most influential People in Leake County. To vote on these awards simply go to the Main Street Chamber Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TheMainStreetChamber/ . There will be door prizes from area businesses and more. Tickets are $30.00 and may be purchased at the Main Street Chamber Office. Reservations must be made by September 16th. For more information call 601-267-9231.