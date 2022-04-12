The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Tucker COVID/EMERGENCY Relief Facility

The ribbon-cutting for the Tucker COVID/Emergency Relief Facility at 109 Old Tucker School Road was held Friday, April 8, 2022 at 2PM. The building will be primarily used for a community shelter, emergency response, and PPE storage for community distribution.

Construction on the 5,655 square foot facility began in February of 2021 and was completed in December.

The building has office space, a multi-purpose area that can be used as a storm shelter, restrooms with showers, a full industrial kitchen, and a medical suite. It also features ballistic glass in the windows, concerete reinforced walls, and a 350KW, 72-hour generator.