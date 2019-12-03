The Most Wonderful Time of the Year “Live on Location”

This Christmas, Boswell Media and Triple M Motors have partnered to bring unexpected holiday cheer to families in our communities.

Lolly Clause will be delivering Christmas gifts to families in our listing area!

Listen to kicks96, when you hear us live on location, stop by and get a card to help us fill the wish list of the families who have been selected.

And you can get pictures with our very own Lolly Claus.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

Come by one of our live remotes and drop of a toy for a child in need! (click here for a wish list)