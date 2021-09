PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–Meth has been a big problem lately in Neshoba County and Sheriff Eric Clark has promised to try and cut down on it. He said three more people were arrested this week and charged with dealing.

William Sciple, 46, and Roventay Peden, 38, of Union, were both charged with dealing in Neshoba County.

Louisville Police helped with Stanley Fulton, 56, of Louisville, also charged with dealing meth.