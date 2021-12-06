The Philadelphia Christmas Parade is Today

The Philadelphia Christmas Parade is set to kick off today at 6pm.

The parade is expected to have more than 100 entries including floats, 3 marching bands, & of course Santa.

The Philadelphia Christmas Parade will follow the same route as it has for several years. It will begin on Poplar Avenue, go down Main Street, around the square, turn left at Church Avenue, and will end in front of Philadelphia High School.

Grand Marshals this year are Citizen of the Year: Ray Crocker, Small Business of the Year: Steve’s on the Square, and Large Business of the Year: Philadelphia Gun and Pawn.