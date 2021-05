The Red Hills Festival is starting this Friday in Louisville. The two day event will start with a street party on Friday night which will include live entertainment from Dylan Morgan Music as well as Shake The Bucket.

Saturday’s events are from 8am-3pm and will be on Mainstreet Louisville. Included will be a 5k run, foods and crafts and children’s activities and a car show. For more information call (662) 773-8719 or email [email protected]