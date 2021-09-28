The Search for Molly Netherland: Dog Picks Up Scent In Another County

DeKALB, Miss.–The search for Molly Netherland, who has been missing since Sept. 2, was originally near her home in Kemper county east of Philadelphia.

Now a search dog has picked up her scent and it’s in Lauderdale County. Netherland is 79 and has dementia. Her sister says she left saying she was going to Pascagoula, where she once lived.

“The dog indicated that Mrs. Molly left her residence and came up the road. Turned right on Old Jackson Rd. and went down to Highway 495 and turned south. That’s based on the dogs,” Sheriff James Moore told our newsgathering partners at WTOK News Center 11, when Netherland went missing.

The searches have included drones, dogs and all other available means.

Her sister asks that anyone with information or who may have seen her, call the Kemper County Sheriff’s Dept. at 601-743-2295, or 911.