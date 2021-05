The 5A State Championships start today. And The Neshoba Central Lady Rockets Softball Team is in to win it. They play East Central at the University of Southern Mississippi. Game one is today at 4:00pm and game two is on Friday at 4pm.

And just for the record, they number one for the 5th straight week in the country according to USA Today Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll. Go Lady Rockets!